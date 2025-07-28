That’s the impression some critics have put forward on social media - so we’ve asked all 24 of the Isle of Man’s elected representatives what they’re doing until Tynwald resumes in October.
First to answer was Onchan MHK Rob Callister, who in his own words, explains how he intends to balance committee work with some long-overdue personal projects...
Preparing for sittings of the House of Keys and Tynwald involves significant time and effort: researching topics, drafting speeches, attending briefings, and more.
Naturally, the workload during recess is lighter than during the parliamentary term, but it’s far from a complete break.
It’s not uncommon for Tynwald Members - especially Ministers and Committee / Board Chairs to work 10 to 15 hours a day, including weekends during a parliamentary term, to stay on top of their responsibilities.
Personally, I thrive under that pressure, but I also appreciate the opportunity to slow down slightly over the summer.
It’s important to note that Members of Tynwald can’t simply take leave whenever they wish.
Any absence from a formal sitting of the House of Keys or Tynwald requires permission from the Speaker or President.
The summer and Christmas recesses are the only clear windows for Members to take annual leave or a short break.
As for me, I do plan to take some time off, most likely in August or early September.
However, I will remain fully available to my constituents in Onchan, even when I’m off-island - a commitment I’ve honoured since first being elected in 2016.
Therefore, reliable internet access is essential, as you never know when someone might need help or support. Personally, I wouldn’t have it any other way.
Committee and Departmental Responsibilities
Meanwhile, my committee and department responsibilities will continue as follows:
· As Chair of the Planning Committee, I will convene our fortnightly meetings to review applications.
· The Public Service Commission / Public Sector Pension Authority and the Cabinet Office will hold regular sessions over the recess.
· I also sit on the Operational Performance and Change Board, which will continue its scheduled meetings.
· The Select Committee of Tynwald on Dyslexia, Dyscalculia, Dyspraxia and Dysgraphia (Petition for Redress), which I Chair will also reconvene early September to continue reviewing the evidence, finalise our recommendations, and present our final report to Tynwald in the autumn.
Each of these roles requires careful preparation, and I’ve planned my time accordingly.
Personal Projects
On a personal note, I hope to finally tackle several household projects that have been on the back burner for too long.
I also plan to complete a writing project I began more than two years ago - more details on that will follow in October.
In addition, I’ll be reviewing various government papers and reports as I prepare motions for debate later in the year.