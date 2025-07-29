Police have confirmed a road traffic collision has taken place at Church Bends in Malew this morning (Tuesday).
The Southern Neighbourhood Policing Team says the southern A3 Rad is currently blocked and officers are on their way to the scene.
Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible.
A Police spokesperson said: ‘RTC at Church Bends, parish of Malew; officers enroute but it is understood that the road is blocked. Please use alternative routes.’
Isle of Man Today has contacted Police for further information.