The Manannan’s return sailing from Liverpool to Douglas is currently delayed.
Isle of Man Today understands that passengers on this morning’s crossing have been waiting to disembark.
It’s believed that some passengers got off the fast craft in Merseyside before staff made the decision to stop people exiting the vessel.
It’s said to be because of strong winds in Liverpool.
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company says it will be providing an update on the 11.15am sailing by 12.45pm today (Tuesday).
Earlier today the company confirmed that adverse weather conditions has meant this morning’s Heysham crossing and the return have both been axed. Fore further information and latest sailing information visit the Steam Packet website.