The ‘Joyscrolling’ season is upon us, and Manx Telecom is doing its part to accommodate — with a vast range of tech in-store, standout mobile options, and a friendly team ready to help customers find what actually works for them.
Whether you’re planning a winter getaway, sorting gifts for the family, or finally upgrading your own device, Manx Telecom is a one-stop shop for smartphones, tablets, gaming tech and accessories.
And if you’re not sure what to choose, you don’t have to figure it out alone, as the team is on hand to talk through options, explain the differences, and help get everything set up properly.
Manx Telecom has also enhanced its best mobile tariff - GoRoam Ultra - meaning customers can now enjoy double the roaming data, with 40GB to use abroad across 37 countries. It’s ideal for staying connected on the move without constantly hunting for Wi-Fi, whether you’re navigating, sharing photos, streaming, or keeping in touch with family back home.
If you sign up to GoRoam Ultra with a handset over 36 months, Manx Telecom will gift you £200 to spend on anything in-store - perfect for accessories, add-ons, or extra tech to complete your setup.
Customers can also add an Unlimited data SIM for £6.50 per month, which is a great option for teens, tablets, or a second device in the household.
And because it wouldn’t be Christmas without a little excitement, every GoRoam Ultra and handset purchase over 36 months comes with a Joyscroll Christmas cracker, with big tech prizes to be won - including a PS5 Pro, iPhone 16, and a GoPro Hero, to name just a few.
Manx Telecom’s Christmas offers have been shaped around easy gifting, great tech, and getting customers properly set up for the festive season and beyond.
Andy Gibson, Store Manager, said: ‘At this time of year, people are often buying tech for someone else, upgrading a device, or trying to make sure the whole family stays connected -and that can feel like a lot to navigate.’
‘Our team is here to help customers compare options, explain what will work best for their needs, and get everything set up properly in-store. Whether it’s choosing the right handset, adding a SIM for a teen or tablet, or making sure your roaming is ready before you travel, we’ll help you get sorted quickly and confidently.’
To check out Manx Telecom’s festive offers and recommended gift, head to the flagship store: 15-17 Strand Street, Douglas, IM1 2ED; www.manxtelecom.com