Mannin Cancers Support Group has donated a brand new urology machine to Manx Care.
The implementation of a ‘Trans Perineal Prostate Biopsy USS/MRI Fusion Machine’, which cost just under £180,000, now means that Manx Care is now ‘on a par with the most advanced urology centres in the UK and worldwide’.
The new machine will have a positive impact on the quality of services provided to prostate cancer patients, as it allows healthcare professionals to pinpoint cancerous lesions and makes it easier to locate the area from which to take a biopsy.
As well as being donated by Mannin Cancers, the machine will also be sponsored by the ‘Tevir Group’ for three years of maintenance on the equipment.
The machine was tested and formal training was delivered, before an inauguration ceremony was held at Noble’s Hospital with representatives from both Manx Care and Mannin Cancers. It then began operating earlier this month on Wednesday, July 3.
It is expected within Manx Care that more than 200 patients a year will benefit from the new equipment.
Baher Hussein, consultant urologist for Manx Care, said: ‘We cannot express how grateful we are for the continuous support of Mannin Cancers Support Group and the Tevir Group, as well as all those who have supported this endeavour.
‘The machine is working like a dream and a huge number of patients will benefit in the years to come. We are proud to be in the same league as the most advanced Urology centres, and this is a huge accomplishment for Manx Care.’
Julie Stokes, chairman of Mannin Cancers Support Group, added: ‘We would like to thank everyone who’s made being able to purchase this fabulous piece of equipment possible.
‘Having this equipment on Island will save many patients from having to travel to the UK for the diagnosis and staging of prostate cancer.’