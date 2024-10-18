Ealirer this month, two Manx athletes from the Twenty Twelve Fitness gym in Braddan competed on one of CrossFit’s biggest stages, facing off against the world’s fittest athletes in their respective age groups.
Under the guidance of coach Dan Bonett, both Belinda Dennett and Karen Dawkins represented the Isle of Man with determination and resilience at the prestigious CrossFit Games in Kalamazoo, Michigan.
Belinda Dennett, a rising star at only 16 years old, was the youngest competitor in the under-18 category, earning her spot among the top 30 fittest teenagers on the planet.
On the other end of the age spectrum, Karen Dawkins, competing in the over-65 category, proved that fitness knows no age limits, qualifying as one of the top-20 fittest women in her age group.
The competition, which spanned four gruelling days, pushed the athletes through a series of demanding events that tested their endurance, strength, and skill.
From challenging trail runs and heavy weightlifting to carrying heavy objects and executing complex gymnastics movements like ring muscle-ups and handstand walking, both athletes gave it their all.
After a fierce competition, Belinda finished in 27th place, while Karen secured an impressive 15th place. Coach Dan Bonett expressed his pride in both athletes. He said: ‘With some top-10 finishes in events it was the weightlifting that Belinda struggled on as she is against girls who have been in the CrossFit world since they were 5-6 years old.
‘Having only been training CrossFit at a serious level for three years we have a bit of catching up to do and we will, as it’s already happening.
‘It’s quite unbelievable that at this point Belinda is out there at the level she is with the very best under 18s.
‘She had to earn that spot over a four-month, three-stage qualifying process against thousands and thousands of young woman globally.’
Looking ahead, Belinda is set to compete next month at the Marbella Fitness Championships in the Elite Women’s category, where she will face top athletes from Europe and beyond.
Joining her on the competition floor will be Danny Pinnington, another rising talent from Twenty Twelve Fitness.
Dan is confident looking ahead. He said: ‘We have a lot of potential coming out of the gym and Danny Pinnington is definitely an athlete that people are watching.
‘Shaun Wylde qualified for the competition but a mistiming on score submission left him ineligible so no doubt it’s fuel for the fire for future comps.’ He added: ‘Myself and wife Erin are extremely proud of every single member across all the gyms that work with us.
‘What we do day in day out isn’t easy but leads to a full and fun life in a sport that gives you purpose to grow mentally and physically.’