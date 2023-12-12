Manx-born Sarah Hunter has been appointed as the assistant governor and chief economist at the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA).
The RBA is regarded as the Australian equivalent to the Bank of England, and Sarah is set to take up the posts from January 29, 2024.
Sarah attended Ballakermeen High School until 2000 before transferring to Sale Grammar School near Manchester in the United Kingdom.
Following completion of her A-Levels, she attended the University of Cambridge before enrolling at the London School of Economics to study for a Master’s degree, and then a Doctorate from the University of Oxford.
The 39-year-old initially continued living in Oxfordshire whilst working as a consultant for Oxford Economics and moved with them to New York in the United States of America before then moving to Sydney, Australia.
She left Oxford Economics to become a partner at KPMG Australia, moving on to become the chief economist at the Australian Treasury.
Sarah’s parents Dick and Belinda, who still live on the island, say they 'hope her success will encourage other Manx youngsters to aim high, work hard and achieve their aims'.