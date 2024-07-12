Manx Care held its third public open day and annual public meeting last week.
The event on Tuesday was attended by members of the public, as well as colleagues from across Manx Care and partner agencies.
A Manx Care spokesperson said: ‘There was a great atmosphere at the informal drop-in event, with exciting stalls from a wide variety of teams, as well as activities for children (and adults)!’
This year, the open day was held in the north of the island, at the Mountain View Innovation Centre, Ramsey, with the sit-down APM and presentation concluding the well-attended meeting.
Visitors heard from the Multi-Agency Safeguarding Hub (MASH) team, some of those involved in Manx Care’s larger transformational change programmes within Urgent and Emergency Care, and a consultant who discussed the improvements to some of the patient waiting lists.
Teresa Cope, chief executive of Manx Care, added: ‘This was a really positive event, and a great opportunity for members of our community to engage with our colleagues.
‘Thank you to all of our speakers, and all of those who supported the open day.
‘We are taking all feedback into account as we start planning for next year’s event, and as we move forward in our commitment to delivering patient- and service user-focused health and care for the island.’