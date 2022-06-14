Manx Care asking people to recycle crutches

Hilary Yates (Western Wellbeing Partnership Referral co-ordinator) and Claire Bader (Western Wellbeing Partnership lead) with a pair of crutches that have been handed in at the Western Wellbeing Centre in Peel ( Manx Care )

Manx Care is having an amnesty on crutches.

There’s currently an international supply shortage on crutches and Manx Care is asking people to recycle as many pairs as possible so they can be reused by patients who need them.

A statement from Manx Care said: ‘It’s difficult to justify trying to source and buy any more pairs when we know how many sets are out there in the community that are not being used on a daily basis.’

Manx Care has installed collection points in the following locations around the island:

North – Ramsey District Cottage Hospital (Minor Injuries Unit)

South – Equipment Hut at the rear of the Southern Wellbeing Centre, Thie Rosien, Port Erin

East – Noble’s Hospital Emergency Department (entrance), Douglas

West – Western Wellbeing Centre, opposite the large Shoprite in Peel

Lee Derbyshire, Manx Care’s lead practitioner for MACU (Minor Ambulatory Care Unit), said: ‘We know that there are a lot of pairs of crutches sitting unused in our community – people may have been sent home with them and used them for a few weeks, and now they’re just gathering dust in a cupboard or surplus to requirements.

‘If you’ve got a set and you’re not actively using them, I’d encourage you to please return them.