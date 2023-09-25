Manx Care says it is setting it sights on becoming the best small island health and social care system in the world.
Meanwhile, the organisation has set out its plans to deal with winter pressures on NHS services.
Details are included in the organisation’s latest annual report, which is being laid before Tynwald.
The document covers the period April 2022 to the end of March this year, and highlights the successes and challenges faced by the healthcare provider during its second year of operation.
In her report Manx Care chief executive Teresa Cope said it was ‘deeply disappointing’ to report another overspend.
The organisation ended the year with a deficit of £8.8m despite having its budget increased by £11m. It is a projecting an overspend of £27.2m in the current financial ear – but believes this figure can be reduced by £5m by using money from the Department of Health and Social Care’s reserve fund.
The report states: ‘Managing our finances has proven to be extremely challenging again during our second year.
‘Whilst we achieved savings in excess of our target and reduced our deficit compared to last year, we were disappointed not to be able to achieve financial balance in the year.
‘Much of this was largely due to continued growth in demand for our services, significant inflationary pressures and a continued reliance on agency and bank staff to cover vacant positions.’
Interim chair Sarah Pinch said great improvements had been seen in standards of care and outcomes for patients and service users since Manx Care was established.
She said: ‘We have a clear trajectory to follow, so that Manx Care can be the best small island health and social care system in the world.
‘Manx Care has made significant improvements during the last financial year and the exceptional work of our colleagues should be celebrated.’
Winter is historically a time of pressure for health and social care services when demand increases due to communicable illnesses such as seasonal Influenza and Norovirus.
The colder weather and fluctuations in temperature also result in more people needing emergency treatment, for instances as a result of injuries caused by slips and falls.
A comprehensive winter plan was developed by the Manx NHS for the first time in 2022-23 with funded schemes to mitigate the increased demand.
This included the autumn Covid booster programme and the use of spot-purchased capacity within the residential and nursing home sector, to enable patients to be transferred another care location while arrangements for their permanent placement are made.
Manx Care said its winter planning schemes for 2023-24 will build on what was learned from last year.
A new clinical pathway navigator role will be introduced into the Emergency Services Joint Control Room (ESJCR) which will allow some 999 calls to be handled by a qualified paramedic or nurse who can suggest alternative methods of care, where appropriate, This is expected to is reduce demand on the ambulance service by about 20%.
It says a reduction up to 21% in medical admissions may be possible if an emergency department consultant and acute medical consultant are involved in patients’ care.