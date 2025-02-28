Spending on healthcare has spiralled out of control with a multi-million pound overspend which has prompted the Treasury to hand over a £14m contingency fund.
Manx Care has already backed down plans to reduce on-island elective surgeries but cancelled or postponed a number of non-urgent procedures in the UK.
While some off-island appointments and treatments are essential, the arms-length organisation has confirmed it is looking more permanently on which off-island appointments are truly necessary.
In a statement posted on social media, Manx Care says: ‘Many of you will already be aware of some delays to off-island appointments due to financial constraints.
‘Over time, we’ve seen an increase in reliance on off-Island healthcare providers, which is essential in some cases, but may be unnecessary for some patients.
‘To ensure sustainability, we’re conducting a comprehensive review to better control off-island tertiary activities.
‘This will not directly affect your current care plans, however as we progress, your care maybe repatriated to the Island (but only if clinically appropriate).’
Manx Care says the review will focus on contractual arrangements with UK providers to ensure off-Island patients are getting the care they need, reviewing patient lists to explore repatriation possibilities and establishing a central off-Island referral transfer team to manage referrals and repatriations.
Manx Care adds: ‘By making these changes, we aim to improve the patient experience, provide flexibility to clinicians to manage their patients appropriately and ensure financial rigour to pay for approved off-island treatments.’
Earlier this month, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) launched its inquiry into the announced temporary stop on all non-urgent elective care being carried out in the UK and how Manx Care climbed down on planned cuts to on-island surgery following the intervention of the Department of Health and Social Care.