The document forms the organisation’s formal response to its Mandate from the Department of Health and Social Care which sets out the services the public should expect to access, alongside clear expectations around quality, governance, financial control and performance.
Funding for Manx Care increased by £42m, from £361.8m to £404m in last month’s Budget.
Initial estimates indicate this level of funding will fully fund the delivery of the Mandate.
The Operating Plan accelerates Manx Care’s shift towards an integrated, community‑focused health and care system.
A ‘Home First’ approach remains central to the plan, reflecting the Mandate’s emphasis on strengthening community‑based services and supporting people to live independently for as long as possible.
This means prioritising care delivered in people’s homes and local communities wherever clinically appropriate, while ensuring hospital services are available when needed.
Alongside setting out priorities and planned activity, the Operating Plan explains how Manx Care will deliver the Mandate within the funding available, with an emphasis on financial sustainability, governance and accountability.
It also sets out how progress will be measured through agreed performance standards and indicators, providing transparency to patients, service users, staff and the wider public.
Following an independent governance review of the arm’s length arrangements with the DHSC, Manx Care said it will work with the department and wider government to agree and implement the ‘most effective governance and decision-making structure for our health and care system’.
It says a detailed analysis of underlying drivers of expenditure will be carried across Manx Care to identify areas of underfunding as well as cost improvement. The programme will steer the organisation into financial balance and to sustain delivering continuous improvements in the future.
Manx Care says that during the coming year it will make ‘significant strides’ towards restoring a private patients service, by reopening the Private Patients Unit to day case and inpatient surgeries as well as expanding a diagnostic offer to the independent sector across the Isle of Man.
Manx Care’s chief executive officer, Teresa Cope said: ‘This Operating Plan sets out clearly how we will deliver the DHSC Mandate, building on the progress we have made and focusing on what matters most for the year ahead.
‘Our continued commitment to the Home First approach, early intervention and prevention supports our aim to deliver safe, integrated and sustainable care that helps people live well and independently within their communities.’
Health and Social Care Minister Claire Christian said: ‘The Operating Plan for the forthcoming year demonstrates a strong commitment to delivering safe, effective and sustainable services, while keeping the needs of patients and service users at the centre of the decision-making process.
‘The department welcomes this shared focus on clarity and accountability and looks forward to working alongside Manx Care to deliver better outcomes for our island.’
The Operating Plan for 2026-27 will be laid before Tynwald alongside the Mandate in March.