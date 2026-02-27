A farm in the north of the island has moved to reassure visitors that robust safety measures are in place following a Public Health reminder about cryptosporidiosis ahead of lambing season.
Ballakeenan Farm issued a statement after the island’s Public Health department urged residents to take preventative measures against the gastrointestinal illness, particularly when visiting farms and animal attractions.
In a post shared online, the farm said: ‘You may have seen the recent post from Isle of Man Public Health about cryptosporidium and farm visits during lambing season. It’s an important reminder that, like anywhere animals are present, there is always a small risk of infection if proper hygiene isn’t followed.
‘We want to reassure everyone that visitor safety and animal welfare sit right at the heart of everything we do here.’
The farm outlined a series of precautions it has in place.
These include strict handwashing policies using soap and hot water rather than gels, prohibiting visitors from entering animal pens where bacteria can multiply, and ensuring all experiences are supervised and guided by experienced farmers.
It added that farmhouse visitor areas are cleaned twice daily, with animal contact areas cleaned down daily and fully disinfected every five days in line with Farm Assurance Guidelines. Access and attendance numbers are also carefully managed to reduce stress on animals and maintain high health standards.
The statement continued: ‘There’s a reason we have the rules we do. They’re not there to spoil the fun, they’re there to protect you, your children and our livestock.
‘Farms are working environments, and when managed properly they are safe, educational and wonderful places to visit. Good hygiene, clear boundaries and responsible supervision make all the difference.’
The reassurance comes after Media Isle of Man received several reports from readers saying children had been experiencing symptoms of a stomach bug.
It is also understood that Manx Care has seen an increase in under-16s being treated after experiencing vomiting, although it is not clear whether this is linked to cryptosporidiosis. Manx Care has been approached for comment.
Public Health’s statement was issued a day after Media Isle of Man contacted the department with concerns raised by readers.
While it did not address those specific concerns, it later posted a public reminder online about the illness ahead of lambing season.
Cryptosporidiosis is caused by the microscopic parasite cryptosporidium and typically spreads through contaminated water, food, surfaces or close contact with infected people or animals. Symptoms can include diarrhoea, stomach cramps, nausea, vomiting and fever.
While most healthy people recover without medical treatment, the infection can be more severe in young children, older adults and those with weakened immune systems.
A Public Health spokesperson said: ‘We know you’ll want to enjoy the fun experience of visiting a farm or animal sanctuary.
‘It is therefore important to remember that such visits can carry a small risk of catching infection, such as cryptosporidiosis, from the animals or the environment.’
Officials have reminded residents that the parasite is resistant to chlorine and can survive in properly treated swimming pools and water parks.
Anyone experiencing diarrhoea is advised to avoid swimming for at least two weeks after symptoms have resolved.
Public Health is urging people to wash their hands thoroughly with soap and water, particularly after using the toilet, changing nappies, handling animals or before preparing food.
Those with prolonged or severe symptoms are advised to seek medical attention.
