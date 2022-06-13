Manx Care drops mask mandate

Manx Care is withdrawing the requirement for face masks to be worn across its settings ‘with immediate effect’.

The move follows the withdrawal of guidance for the universal wearing of masks from the United Kingdom Health Security Agency (UKHSA).

As a result of this updated advice, mask wearing has ceased across all Manx Care settings with immediate effect, ‘unless there is a clinical reason to wear one’, or as part of the personal protective equipment required in certain situations as per the Manx Care PPE Policy.

In a statement, Manx Care said: ‘Whilst masks are no longer required in Manx Care settings, colleagues and visitors are reminded that they should do whatever makes them feel safe – those visiting our settings are welcome to wear face masks supplied by Manx Care should they wish to do so on a voluntary basis.’