Manx Care inviting those aged 50 and over to register for Covid jab
Those aged 50 and over can now book their Covid-19 and seasonal flu vaccinations.
From today, all Isle of Man residents in the following categories can register.
You are eligible if you are:
- Aged 50 and over
- Pregnant
- At higher risk due to health condition
- Immunosuppressed
- A frontline health and social care worker
- A carer
To be eligible to receive the booster vaccination, an adult (aged over 18) in this group must:
- Have either completed their primary course of the vaccine or received a booster at least three months ago
- Not have had a positive test for Covid-19 within the previous 28 days
- Be able to consent for themselves or request a Best Interest Form completed by their GP for the Autumn Booster before making a booking.
Those who register will be offered a bivalent vaccine which targets both the original and Omicron Covid-19 variants. An alternative vaccine will soon be available for those unable to receive an mRNA based product.
The Vaccine Team are in the process of sending out individual communications to those registered individuals who are eligible, informing them of their NHS number and further information on how to book an appointment online.
You can email [email protected] or call 111 to speak to a member of the Covid Response Team but please be aware the phone line gets busy.
The Vaccination Team will be offering walk-in sessions at the Chester Street Vaccination Hub between 09:30am and 4.30pm starting on Tuesday, November 1, with more walk in sessions available on Wednesday 2, Thursday 3 and Friday, November 4.
More walk-in sessions will be announced as the programme continues.
