Manx Care has issued a statement warning people about a 24-hour bug currently sweeping the Isle of Man.
The healthcare provider says is has seen an increase in reports of vomiting and diarrhea, particularly over the past few weeks.
Manx Care says the reported symptoms are consistent with an illness called viral gastroenteritis, a condition which is often seen in the winter.
In a statement, the healthcare provider said: 'The infection is highly contagious, meaning the illness can be spread easily on contact with the virus.
'Fortunately there are effective ways we can all reduce the risk of spread.'
'The most effective interventions include hand washing with soap and water, and cleaning of surfaces in lavatories and bathrooms with the right detergents. Detergents containing bleach (hypochlorite) will destroy the virus on hard surfaces.'
Due to the increased reports and the contagiousness of the illness, Manx Care is urging anyone displaying symptoms of the virus or who have 'recently' recovered from it not to visit patients in healthcare settings such as hospitals or care homes.
The healthcare provider said those who believe they may have contracted the bug should be free from any symptoms for at least 48-hours before visiting patients in healthcare settings in order to minimize the risk of the illness from spreading.
Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, diarrhea or loose stools.
The statement added: 'For most of the people affected, the illness is severe for 12-24 hours but short-lived and hospital admission is very rarely needed.
'However, people who already have other illnesses can be more severely affected.
'For this reason, it is very important that this virus is stopped from spreading and entering our healthcare premises.' 'Manx Care is asking all visitors to cooperate by observing our infection prevention and control advice, such as hand hygiene using soap and water, the use of alcohol hand gels at the entrances and exits in clinical areas, and acting always in accordance with the advice of the nurse in charge of the ward/clinical area.'