Manx Care has said the worldwide IT issues are currently affecting their services, including GP systems across the Isle of Man, with delays for patients likely.
The mass IT outage is affecting banking, media organisations, travel, IT systems and TV channels across the world. A number of Isle of Man businesses, services and organisations are being affected by the issues - you can follow our live blog HERE.
The health care provider has confirmed to Isle of Man Today that it’s primary care services have reverted to ‘business continuity plans’ and patients ‘may experience delays across Manx Care services until systems are restored’.
It added that all other core clinical applications across Manx Care are currently operational.
The full Manx Care statement: ‘The worldwide IT issues reported in the media are currently affecting Manx Care including GP systems across the Isle of Man.
‘At this time our primary care services have reverted to business continuity plans but patients may experience delays across Manx Care services until systems are restored.
‘All other core clinical applications across Manx Care are currently operational.
‘Further updates will be provided as well as advice and guidance on accessing our services.’
The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company is also experiencing issues with the IT outage this morning.
It’s currently only accepting cash payments onboard the Manxman and Manannan.