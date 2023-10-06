Manx Care has announced its ‘did not attend’ figures for July and August.
The ‘DNA’ figures refer to missed appointment slots at various doctor practices around the island.
In the month of July, there were 993 missed appointments throughout the island, with the practice suffering the most from a lack of attendance being Snaefell Surgery LLC with 146, 14.7% of the total DNA’s throughout the month.
The only other practices to have over 10% of the overall amount were Peel with 13% and Laxey/Onchan with 11%.
The Ballasalla practice suffered the least from missed appointments, with there being only 32 DNA’s in the month of July, 3.2% of the overall amount.
The number of total appointments missed decreased into the month of August, with an overall amount of 944 compared to July’s 993.
Peel had the highest DNA rate in August, with 125 missed appointments making up 13.2% of the overall amount.
The Southern practice in Port Erin had the second highest rate of 12.8% throughout the month.
The Castletown practice had the lowest amount of missed appointments, with only 47 DNA’s with an overall rate of 5%.
With regards to the Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS), there was an increase in the number of missed appointments from July to August.
Three appointments were missed at MEDS in July, while 11 were missed in August. The overall percentage increased from 0.56% to 2.34% between the two months.
A spokesperson from Manx Care said: ‘If you cannot attend your appointment, please cancel it so that it can be offered to someone else.
‘Information on how to cancel an appointment is on the Manx Care website.’