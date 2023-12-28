Manx Care has issued a plea to be more respectful to its staff after recent reports of patients/service users being abusive to them over the phone.
A spokesperson said: 'We’ve unfortunately been made aware of recent abusive behaviour over the phone by patients/service users to our colleagues.
'We know it can be a difficult time of year, especially if you’re unwell, but being rude or intimidating to members of staff is unacceptable - they’re trying to help you as much as they can.
'It is just a minority behaving in this way, and we’d like to thank those of you who are kind and respectful to our colleagues.
Manx Care is an independent organisation working at arm’s length from government to deliver health and statutory social care activity across the island.