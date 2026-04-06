The procurement exercise reviewed a range of critical services that enable urgent and life-saving patient transfers between the island and specialist centres in the UK.
The contracts cover air and ground transport components essential to maintaining continuity of care for patients requiring advanced treatment off-island.
As part of the agreement, the interhospital transfer and repatriation service - delivered via fixed-wing air ambulance - has been awarded to incumbent provider IAS Medical Ltd.
Meanwhile, the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS) contract has been awarded to the Great North Air Ambulance Service, while UK road ambulance provision, which supports onward transfers from airports to receiving hospitals, has been awarded to Spark UK Medical Ltd.
The Isle of Man’s emergency air bridge plays a central role in the healthcare system, enabling patients who are seriously ill or have sustained major trauma to be transported quickly to specialist facilities in the UK.
Working in conjunction with the Isle of Man Ambulance Service, air ambulance teams provide advanced pre-hospital care and facilitate direct transfers to centres specialising in areas such as major trauma and cardiac treatment.
Will Bellamy, divisional director for ambulance and transfer services at Manx Care, commented: ‘Securing the island’s emergency air bridge services for the next five years is a significant step in protecting access to specialist care for our population.
‘These contracts ensure continuity, resilience and long‑term stability across the full range of patient transfer services, while maintaining a strong focus on safety, quality and patient outcomes.’
All contracts have been issued for an initial term of five years, with an option to extend for a further two years.
The arrangement is intended to ‘support stability and reliability’ across the island’s emergency and patient transfer services.
Peter Roberts, managing director at IAS Medical, said: ‘We are pleased to continue supporting Manx Care and the Isle of Man through the delivery of fixed‑wing air ambulance and repatriation services over the next five years.
‘The emergency air bridge is a lifeline for patients who need rapid access to specialist care, and we are proud to help ensure transfers are delivered safely, reliably and to the highest clinical standards.
‘This long‑term contract provides valuable stability and allows us to build on our close partnership with Manx Care and the Isle of Man Ambulance Service.’
Joe Garcia MBE, CEO at GNAAS, added: ‘We are delighted to continue our partnership with Manx Care and provide a critical care service to the Isle of Man population.
‘On average, we’re responding to around 20 incidents a year, and we are grateful to Manx Care and the Isle of Man community for their help in funding these missions.
‘If we can raise sufficient funds to support our costs, we will be able to reduce the contribution required from Manx Care and develop our exciting future plans.’