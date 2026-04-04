The Steam Packet has been forced to cancel four of today’s sailings due to the approaching Storm Dave.
The planned 3pm sailing from Douglas to Liverpool on board the Manannan has also been cancelled, together with its scheduled 8pm return.
Further disruption could follow as a weather warning for severe gales has been issued ahead of the arrival of Storm Dave.
The Ronaldsway Met Office has issued a yellow warning - meaning ‘be aware’ - which will be in place from 7pm on Saturday until 1am on Sunday.
In an updated forecast issued at 5.30am on Saturday, forecasters warned Storm Dave will bring gale force winds across the island during the evening, with a risk of severe gales in places before conditions steadily ease overnight.
Strong southerly winds are expected to increase through the afternoon to gale force across the island, possibly reaching severe gale force in exposed areas later in the evening.
Gusts are expected to reach between 60 and 70mph widely, with a small risk of gusts of 70 to 80mph in exposed locations.
The wind is forecast to veer westerly later in the evening and gradually ease overnight, becoming a moderate to fresh westerly by Sunday morning.
The Isle of Man Airport has warned passengers travelling on Saturday afternoon that strong winds could cause disruption to flights.
In a social media post, the airport said services are currently scheduled to operate as normal but advised travellers to check directly with their airline for the latest updates and allow extra time when travelling to and from the airport.
Ronaldsway Met Office forecaster David Britton had warned on Friday that the weather conditions were likely to cause travel disruption.
He said: ‘This will cause issues and boats will almost certainly not sail during that period, while there could also be issues with flights.’
Saturday is expected to begin largely fine before winds strengthen through the afternoon with occasional rain and highs of around 11C.
Conditions should improve on Sunday with highs of 9C and lighter winds, while Monday is forecast to be more settled with temperatures reaching 12C.