Islanders are being urged to learn the symptoms of bowel cancer as this year’s awareness campaign gets under way.
For the second year running, Public Health and Manx Care are raising awareness during Bowel Cancer Awareness Month throughout April.
Bowel cancer is the second most common type of invasive cancer in the Isle of Man. The latest data shows that instances of bowel cancer are higher among the older population, although there have been cases in people as young as 25 years old.
The public are being reminded to look out for symptoms, even if they believe their risk of the disease is low.
These include anal bleeding, blood in your stool, regular diarrhoea or constipation, unexplained weight loss, feeling tired for no clear reason, or experiencing a pain or lump in your tummy.
As a visual reminder of the campaign, landmarks around the island will be bathed in green, yellow and blue lighting. The Tower of Refuge, Ramsey Swing Bridge, Douglas City Hall, Strand Street and Promenade and the Legislative Buildings will be illuminated on April 10 and 11, while the Tower of Refuge and Ramsey Swing Bridge will also light up on April 30.
People aged between 60 and 75 years are eligible for bowel cancer screening and are encouraged to take this up when invited. If you are not eligible for screening but have symptoms, it is important to speak to your pharmacist or GP.
Public Health will be making resources widely available throughout the island, including leaflets. In-person guidance will also be available at Lake Road Tesco and the Strand Shopping Centre in Douglas during the month.
Cabinet Office Minister David Ashford said: ‘This year our aim is to help even more people be aware of the symptoms of bowel cancer, to explain what steps they can take to prevent ill health, and to encourage anyone who is worried they may have symptoms to seek help at the earliest opportunity.’