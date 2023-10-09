Manx Care will be taking over the management of Hillside Dental Practice from December 1, 2023.
This will initially be for a 12-month period.
It follows the provider’s decision to formally hand back its contract.
Manx Care will secure the future provision of NHS dental services for the patients currently allocated to Hillside Dental practice. Patients will continue to be able to access their NHS dental services as usual, and do not need to take any action at this time.
A spokesperson for Manx Care said: 'We appreciate that this news may cause some uncertainty for patients, however, this decision has been made to ensure that service provision continues to run as smoothly as possible for these individuals.
'Manx Care is working closely with the practice as plans are put in place over the coming months, to ensure a smooth transfer and the best service possible for patients.
'Some of the staff currently working at Hillside will be taking employment with Manx Care, and so patients will continue to see familiar faces within the practice.'
The opening hours will remain similar, with emergency provision available as normal on weekends and bank holidays:
From Monday to Thursday, the practice will be open from 8.15am to 5pm.
On Friday it will be open from 8.30am to 1pm.
The practice will be closed on Thursday November 30 and Friday December 1, 2023 to allow for the changeover to occur, which Manx Care says is to ensure as little future disruption to patients as possible ahead of service provision resuming the following week. However, urgent treatment will be available on these days where required.