Manx Care has launched a new ‘Health Passport’ for island residents.
A spokesperson for the health care body explained the passports are a user‑friendly document designed to help people share important information about their health, communication needs, preferences, and the support methods that work best for them.
This will enable healthcare staff to quickly access the information before providing care or treatment.
The passport has been developed following the findings of the 2025 report, ‘Access to Good Healthcare for our Learning Disability and Neurodivergent Population’ and has been led by Manx Care’s safeguarding team for health.
It has been created in collaboration with children’s services and informed by consultation with colleagues across Liverpool University Hospitals.
A Manx Care spokesperson added: ‘Designed for use by both children and adults, the passport supports people with learning disabilities, neurodivergent individuals, and anyone else who may benefit from a more personalised approach to care.
‘It is intended to ensure that individuals, particularly those with complex needs, disabilities, additional communication requirements, or multiple health conditions can be supported safely, consistently and with dignity, regardless of the health or care setting they attend.
‘The launch reflects Manx Care’s ongoing commitment to improving accessibility, removing barriers within healthcare, and ensuring reasonable adjustments are made wherever needed so that every individual is supported in a way that is right for them.’
Pete Corkhill, developer of the Health Passport, added: ‘This passport gives everyone the capability to communicate to health professionals about who their loved one is, what matters to them and how to best care for them.
‘Whilst we have had passports in the past, we have been lacking a universally recognised document used across the board.
‘The beauty of this design is that it can be used for children and adults alike regardless of any diagnosis or label.
‘It can be equally as beneficial to an autistic child as it can an older adult with dementia.
‘In time, clinicians, doctors and nurses will become more and more familiar with its layout and, as a result, it has the capability of being a transformative tool within the health system to ensure people are heard, understood, listened to and their needs are met.’
The passport is available in two formats: a printable version and a version that can be completed electronically using Microsoft Word.
Manx Care recommends that completed passports are printed and kept somewhere safe so they can be easily accessed and taken to hospital appointments, admissions, or emergency situations.
The passport is published alongside an ‘About Me’ document, designed to give staff quick access to small but important details when first meeting someone, and a guidance document which explains what information should be included in each section.
Manx Care encourages anyone who would benefit from a more personalised approach to care to complete a Health Passport and share it with the healthcare teams involved in their support.
For questions, feedback or suggestions relating to the passport or accompanying guidance, please contact Pete Corkhill on 639728 or by emailing [email protected]