Manx Care has introduced updated visiting arrangements at Noble’s Hospital following feedback from patients and their families, with the aim of providing greater flexibility.
Under the revised approach, standard visiting hours for adult inpatient wards will run daily from 2pm to 8pm, offering greater consistency for families and carers. Alongside these hours, flexible visiting arrangements will continue to be supported where considered beneficial to a patient’s wellbeing.
The updated policy allows additional flexibility for patients receiving end-of-life care, those living with dementia, delirium or cognitive impairment, and individuals with neurodiversity or learning disabilities.
A spokesperson from Manx Care commented: ‘Carers or loved ones who play a key role in supporting communication or care are encouraged to visit where needed.
‘These arrangements recognise the important role that family members, carers and loved ones play in a patient’s recovery and overall experience of care.’
Visiting arrangements may be adjusted according to individual circumstances, with decisions made by the Nurse-in-Charge. Considerations include patient wellbeing, dignity and safety, as well as the needs of others within the ward.
Meanwhile, separate arrangements remain in place for specialist areas of the hospital.
On the Children’s Ward, visiting is supported throughout the day every day, with protected mealtimes maintained to allow patients to rest and eat without interruption.
At the Jane Crookall Maternity Unit, birth partners are welcome between 10am and 8pm daily to spend time with their partner and newborn baby following birth. Other visitors are permitted between 2pm and 4pm, with a maximum of two visitors, including the birth partner, allowed at any one time.
The spokesperson added: ‘Manx Care will continue to review visiting arrangements to ensure they remain compassionate, flexible and responsive to the needs of patients and their families.’