Manx Care has warned patients of potential delays across its services today (Monday) due to an ongoing IT issue.
The problem lies with the Egton Medical Information Systems, or ‘EMIS’, which is widely used across the organisation by doctors and GPs to access patient records, manage appointments, and process prescriptions.
The system plays a crucial role in coordinating healthcare services, meaning the disruption is affecting various departments, including GP practices and community health services.
In a statement issued before 9am, Manx Care confirmed that the technical problem is affecting a range of services, including booking appointments, retrieving test results, and processing prescriptions.
Some patients may also experience delays to their scheduled appointment times.
The issue has been reported to the system supplier, and work is underway to resolve it, though there is currently no indication of how long the disruption will last.
Manx Care apologised for any inconvenience caused and advised patients to be aware of possible delays when accessing healthcare services today.