A social worker who refused to take a breathalyser test has been fined £1,000 and banned from the roads for six months.
Abio Jason Adeniran already had three points on his licence.
The 56-year-old appeared before magistrates on January 29, and argued against a ban, saying it would cause him exceptional hardship, but that was rejected.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that a civilian called 999 on Christmas Eve, at 1.55am, reporting that an Audi was parked on the pavement at Marathon Road, Douglas, for three hours, with the lights on.
Officers found the car half on the pavement and Adeniran sitting in the driver’s seat, with his head forward, appearing to be asleep.
He was described as smelling of alcohol and slurring his words.
Adeniran initially said he’d take a breathalyser test, but then refused despite warnings.
He was asked again at police headquarters, but said: ‘Not right now.’
He said he wanted to speak to a lawyer beforehand, but police were unable to get hold of a duty advocate.
The defendant gave evidence in court, saying a ban would cause him exceptional hardship.
He said he’d resigned from Manx Care on December 17, but had interviews lined up in Liverpool for a new job.
Adeniran, of Hardinge Road, Garston, Liverpool, said driving was vital to his social worker role, and that he also drove his child to clubs.
He said he'd been sleeping in his car as he’d recently split from his partner on the island.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said his client had been a social worker for 14 years and losing his vehicle would also impact the community he would be working in.
Magistrates chair Julian Ashcroft said that they accepted the ban would cause Adeniran hardship, but not exceptional hardship.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs.