Manx Gas commit to look at all current tariffs

Manx Gas is to review the tariffs that they currently offer.

The concept of a social tariff was introduced four years ago, as part of the Manx Gas response to the Government Gas Committee, and following customer feedback, the management team will now once again evaluate this.

The review would, among other things, include the consideration of a small business tariff and the full appraisal of the current domestic tariffs.

A spokesperson for Manx Gas said: ‘In the light of the unprecedented worldwide energy crisis, and the subsequent high spike in the commodity price of gas, we know that Manx Gas’ most vulnerable customers need additional support with managing and paying for their gas usage.

‘It is critical that we ensure our existing tariffs are reviewed, with new ones introduced, so that they are as fair and equitable as possible to assist those in the greatest need of support during these volatile times in the global energy markets.

‘We continue to work with the Debt Advisory Service, and have given a considerable cash sum to the Salvation Army to directly help those in need; we also offer a Priority Care programme, which includes comfort checks for peoples’ homes to ensure their heating and hot water systems are working effectively and efficiently.

‘Customers can call us on 644444 to find out more.’

They added: ‘From discussions with the government’s Economic Policy Review Committee, we know that there is support for this evaluation of tariffs, the work on which has already started.

‘We know that many customers are genuinely worried about their bills, so we will advise them of any changes to our tariffs in the next few months, ahead of the winter period.