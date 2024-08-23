While it hasn’t been an ideal 2024 Manx Grand Prix thus far, fans and motorcycle enthusiasts can look forward to the highly anticipated MGP Legacy Lap.
The event will take place on Sunday, August 25 and offer participants a chance to ride the world-famous Mountain Course will fellow bikers.
Hundreds of fans are expected to take part in the mass ride-out navigating the course, setting off from the Grandstand Pit Lane at 10am, with participants encouraged to gather from 9.30am onwards.
The Legacy Lap was first introduced during the centenary celebrations of the Manx Grand Prix last year.
Its overwhelming success has ensured its place as an annual highlight of the MGP programme.
This year it will hold special significance as it commemorates the life and contributions of Jack Wood, a former MGP competitor and Clerk of the Course, who died last December at the age of 94.
His connection with the MGP is unparalleled in the event’s 101-year history.
Making his debut in 1950 at the age of 21, Jack remained deeply involved for decades, eventually serving as the president of the Manx Motorcycle Club.
The Legacy Lap will be led by current MGP Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson.
The ride will commence immediately following a one-minute ‘sound of thunder’.
Riders who wish to participate in the Legacy Lap are encouraged to sign-on at the MGP Supporters Club marquee, located behind the Grandstand, by tomorrow (Saturday, August 24).
Participants who register will receive a commemorative wristband.
Roads on the Mountain Road will now close again on Sunday afternoon for two races.
Roads close at 12.45pm, with the three-lap Classic Junior Manx Grand Prix at 1.30pm and the Lightweight MGP at 3.45pm. Roads open no later than 6pm.