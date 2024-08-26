Shaun Anderson claimed his first win around the Mountain Course in dramatic fashion on Monday afternoon.
The 40-year old from Banbridge in Northern Ireland won the delayed and shortened one-lap Carole Nash Classic Senior race by only 0.163s from John McGuinness on a similar Paton. The multiple TT winner had lead on the corrected timing charts for the majority of the lap, but was pipped to the victory by Anderson.
Royal Enfield-mounted Adam Mclean edged out the Norton of Mike Browne to the final podium spot by just under a second, with Jamie Coward (Norton) and Paul Jordan (Yamaha) completing the top six.
An ecstatic Anderson said in the winner’s enclosure: ‘I’m speechless. I had an amazing bike under me, but I don’t think the gearing was quite right and I knew we were on the limit early on.
‘I can’t thank the team enough.’
Anderson’s wife Sarah is pregnant and is due any day now. He quipped: ‘I hope the excitement hasn’t started anything!’
After the race McGuinness said the day’s damp conditions had perhaps cost him the race: ‘Cronk-ny-Mona to the end was particularly wet and I was taking it easy, perhaps too easy in places.
‘I would have loved to have won by we did our best.’
In the Classic Junior race that ran a minute behind the Senior machines, there was a win for newcomer Harley Rushton.
The 29-year old from Ingleton in North Yorkshire finished 48.898 seconds up on Glen English. Michael Johnson was third of the seven finishers.
Rushton, an experienced classic bike racer, praised the Chris Hughes Racing team that put his 350 Honda together: ‘It’s unbelievable. Chris Hughes has built this from the ground up and it’s been faultless.’
English, who rode a similar 350 Honda, said he’d enjoyed the race but admitted this would be his last on the Mountain Course having fist competed here in 1990.
Fuller reports in Tuesday’s Isle of Man Examiner.