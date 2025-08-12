Forecasters are predicting a largely dry and sunny start to this year’s Manx Grand Prix, with light winds and warm temperatures expected as the first practice sessions get underway on Sunday.
The outlook will come as welcome news to riders, organisers and fans after last year’s event saw several delays and cancellations caused by rain and mist.
Locals and visitors already on the island will have noticed warm conditions so far this week, above average for this time of year.
However Ronaldsway Met Office say the temperatures are set to reduce as we approach Manx Grand Prix.
George Shimmin, forecaster at the Ronaldsway Met Office, said: ‘I think Tuesday will have likely seen the warmest conditions (this week), and from then on we will see a slight reduction in temperature, although it will still remain above average for this time of year, around the low twenties.’
But looking ahead to Manx Grand Prix qualifying, it should be ideal conditions for riders to get valuable laps in before racing gets underway.
‘With regard to the Manx Grand Prix period, it looks set to start off rather settled, with high pressure established over Britain and Ireland, bringing largely dry and sunny weather with generally light winds and warm temperatures.
‘Looking further ahead and confidence begins to lower, especially at this time of year, so it is hard to say with any degree of certainty what will happen for race week.’
While the start of the event appears promising, forecasters are urging caution when looking too far ahead.
Late summer on the island often brings rapidly changing conditions, and organisers will no doubt be monitoring updates closely.
The first practice is due to take place on Sunday afternoon, with road closures around the course in place from 12.45pm.