The use of drones to film or photograph the Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT practices and races will be prohibited in 2025, with breaches potentially leading to prosecution and fines of up to £10,000.
The Civil Aviation Administration has reminded residents and visitors that ‘no drone zones’ will be enforced throughout the events, applying to all drones regardless of size or weight.
Restrictions include a ban on flying within 1,000 metres of the TT Course boundary while roads are closed for practice, qualifying or race sessions. This applies from one hour before the scheduled road closure until the final reopening each day.
A separate restriction will be in place on 28 August, when drones must not be flown over or within five miles of Douglas between 7.20pm and 7.50pm during the RAF Typhoon Display Team’s scheduled performance over Douglas Bay.
Deputy Director of Civil Aviation Colin Gill said: ‘The airspace above the MGP and Classic TT course is actively used by emergency services and authorised filming helicopters before, during and after racing and practice sessions.
‘Any unauthorised drone activity in the area could pose a serious safety risk. Drones are also a dangerous distraction to riders. Marshals are instructed to report any sightings to race control and the police, which may result in the immediate suspension of practice or racing.’
Permission to operate drones within the restricted zones has been granted only to the Isle of Man Constabulary and the event’s official media partners, following coordination with race control and helicopter operators.
Mr Gill urged operators to comply with the restrictions, saying it was essential to protect both competitors and spectators and to ensure racing could continue safely.