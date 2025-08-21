The Manx Grand Prix (MGP) and Classic TT are set to largely escape the inclement weather which caused frustrating disruption for TT organisers.
The TT in May/June was plagued by spells of wet weather and fog which led to shortened races while some did not go ahead at all.
However, the MGP and Classic TT have so far had no weather disruption and that is set to be the case until at least Tuesday.
Ronaldsway Met Office forecaster Stuart Davison said: While there is some cloud it will remain dry and warm over the next few days.
‘It will be 20C on Friday and dry while Saturday will enjoy similar temperatures with more sunny intervals.
‘It will be warmer on Sunday with highs of 21C and Monday is set to be the best day with highs of 22C while dry with sunny intervals.’
However, the remnants of Hurricane Erin which has battered the east coast of the United States of America will have an impact next week.
While it will no longer be a hurricane, it will introduce changeable and wetter weather which could impact on racing towards the end of the week.
Mr Davison explained: ‘Hurricane Erin will stay over the mid-Atlantic but it will make its way slowly to the British Isles.
‘It looks like Tuesday could be a transitional day and we may see a bit of rain and the influence of the former hurricane. It will evolve slowly but it is likely there will be some rain later in the week.’
There is better news for visitors who will be heading back on the ferries.
Barring any other issues with the Isle of Man Steam Packet vessels, weather should not cause any problems.
Mr Davison said: ‘The impact of Hurricane Erin will bring rain and unsettled weather but wind should not be an issue so it should not cause any disruption for vessels.’