Manx Grand Prix organisers will run an additional qualifying session on Wednesday afternoon, if the weather allows.
Wet and windy conditions have forced the cancellation of two of three planned sessions so far, the only one going to schedule being Sunday’s opening afternoon.
A statement from organisers said: ‘The Clerk of the Course has confirmed that tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon's contingency session will be used for qualifying following disruption to the schedule to date.
‘However, further poor weather is forecast overnight and into the morning, and therefore an update on tomorrow's schedule will be issued at 8am on Wednesday.
‘The Isle of Man is currently experiencing a period of unseasonably unsettled weather, with a Yellow Weather Warning for gale force winds in place from 11pm this evening until 3pm on Thursday.
‘As a result and in addition to Wednesday afternoon's contingency session, the contingency sessions for Thursday afternoon, Friday evening, and Sunday afternoon have been made available to the Clerk of the Course and may be utilised to accommodate the qualifying and race periods.
‘The use of the contingency sessions will be communicated at the earliest possible opportunity.
‘In response to the Weather Warning, we are advising teams and competitors to secure awnings, tents, and gazebos as best as possible.
‘The paddock management team will be available to provide assistance if required.’
If the contingency session is used tomorrow, roads around the Mountain Course will close at 12.30pm reopening again at 4.30pm before shutting at 6pm for the planned qualifying session.