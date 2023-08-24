Motorcycle fans looking to make the most of their downtime will be able to enjoy a ‘Show and Shine’ display of past and present Manx Grand Prix machinery also taking place along Douglas Promenade this Sunday from 6pm.
Organised by the Manx Motor Cycle Club in collaboration with the Isle of Man section of the Vintage Motor Cycle Club, the show will feature racing machines from across the ages that represent 100 years of the event.
Free to attend, visitors are able to come along, soak up the atmosphere and join the legendary Roy Moore and Barry Wood who will be on-hand to interview participants and find out more about the modern and classic machines on display.
100 years of the Manx Grand Prix is being marked by the introduction of a special commemorative coin and the release of a commemorative stamp.
There will be an aerobatic display by a Spitfire over Douglas bay at 7pm.