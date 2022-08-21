Manx Grand Prix practices begin today
Practices for this year’s Manx Grand Prix begins today.
Roads close from 12.45pm.
Click here to see the full timetable.
Back from its three-year Covid-enforced hiatus, the Manx has been shortened four days to finish on Bank Holiday Monday, August 29.
The first practice which is scheduled to start at 1.30pm with a group of newcomers on a guided lap.
They will be followed shortly afterwards by the first qualifying session for Senior [modern] and Classic Superbikes.
There will be more qualifying action each evening from 6.20 from Monday through to Thursday at the same time.
The final qualifying session will take place on the afternoon of Friday, August 26, followed by the first race of the shortened Manx Grand Prix programme, the Classic Lightweight which is sponsored by Dunlop Tyres.
This is scheduled for 2.40pm start, with Dom Herbertson set to lead the field away in the four-lap encounter, closely followed by TT winners Lee Johnston and Michael Dunlop.
Next weekend will consist of four more races spread across the Saturday and Monday.
Next up will be the Bremont Senior Classic and Manx Grand Prix Supporters’ Club Junior races on the Saturday, with the meeting coming to a climax on the Bank Holiday Monday with the Mylchreests Group Senior MGP and RST Superbike Classic.
Live radio coverage out on the course will be welcomed back by the traditionalists, broadcast online and via Manx Radio’s FM and AM frequencies.
The experienced duo of Chris Kinley and Chris Boyde will partner for the first time and lead the commentary from the Grandstand. They will be joined on race days by TT stars David Johnson and Lee Johnston who will alternate in the co-commentator role providing a unique insight to the challenges of racing on the Mountain Course.
Dave Christian and Rob Pritchard will take on the commentary duties at Glen Helen and Ramsey Hairpin respectively, while Kinley will double up by occupying his regular role in the parc ferme and on the grid.
Respected journalist John Hogan will join Chris in getting all the news and gossip during practice and racing and they will be supported with expert punditry from former Manx Grand Prix winners Chris Palmer and Carolynn Sells.
A live timing service will also be available at manxgrandprix.co.uk – again free to access.
The Fan Park will be in place for the first time at the Manx Grand Prix consisting of a programme of free lively entertainment, including a resident DJ every night, live music, chat shows, signing sessions and competitions throughout the bank holiday weekend.
The complete 2022 Manx Grand Prix schedule and full list of road closures can be found on the Manx Grand Prix website.
Reports and pictures from qualifying and all five races will appear in editions of the Isle of Man Examiner, Manx Independent, Isle of Man Courier and via iomtoday.co.im over the next fortnight.
