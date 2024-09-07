A rider who crashed in the Manx Grand Prix has stated that he is ‘feeling lucky to be here’ in an update posted on social media.
Manx rider Chris Moffitt was in a serious condition following an incident at Ballacrye, with the race being red-flagged during the second lap.
Chris was flown to Noble’s Hospital to be stabilised before he was then flown to Aintree University Hospital for further treatment - including two operations on his left arm.
In the update, Chris said: ‘As some of you will know, I had a little “off” during the Junior Race at one of the fastest places on the course, Ballacrye.
‘I’ve sustained a long list of Injuries but feeling very lucky to be here. I have received the best possible care at Aintree University Hospital - my left arm is a mess but it’s starting to heal.
‘It’s been a really tough couple of weeks but I’m starting to see a little bit of progress over the past few days.
‘I’d like to thank my family for everything they’ve done, everyone for all the calls and messages, all of the officials, marshals, medics, the air med crew for helping at the crash and the doctors and nurses who went above and beyond.
‘I’ve got a long road ahead but I’ll get there!’