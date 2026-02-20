Peel Commissioners is set to trial a live music stage on the beach for local performers in a bid to draw more people to the town during the summer.
The local authority will have the structure available from May to September this year, and in partnership with a local music shop, hopes to have six bands put on shows.
It’s due to cost the commissioners £10,000, which includes additional audio equipment, with stage set to be situated between the kiosk and the sailing club.
Lead member for recreation, Katryna Baptist, said the trial is part of a wider plan to encourage development and investment into the town.
She added that the plan is in its ‘early days’, but parts of Peel which need ‘work and investment’ have been selected by the board to be developed.
Katryna said: ‘The Rowles family have come up with the concept, who run Mannin Music and some other music enterprises across the island.
‘They approached us and said that they'd love to have more live music in Peel, and that it's a great setting on the beach.’
This summer’s trial will see the stage situated on the driest part of the beach, with some sand set to be ‘banked up’ to assist with the erection.
‘We're going to fund six bands to come and perform and will pay for their equipment,’ Katryna added.
‘The stage is going to be there the whole time, so it's a real opportunity for other festivals, whether that’s the Peel Carnival or Yn Chruinnaght.
‘It’s quite exciting that we've been able to select some key parts of the town that really needs some work and investment. We’ve been able to throw some ideas together and hopefully it will help cast a vision for the town.’