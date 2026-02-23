Manx Telecom has announced the sudden passing of its Chief Technology Officer, Hugo van Zyl, following a very brief illness.
The news, shared on Monday, has been described by the company as a ‘profound shock’ to colleagues and the wider telecommunications community on the Isle of Man.
In a statement, Manx Telecom paid tribute to Hugo’s leadership and personal qualities.
‘Hugo was an outstanding leader and an incredibly kind and talented individual who touched the lives of everyone he met,’ the statement read.
‘He had a rare gift for connecting genuinely with people across our business and the wider community, and a way of making everyone feel seen and valued.
‘Hugo touched the lives of everyone he encountered, and across our business, every single person will carry their own story and memory of him. That is perhaps the greatest testament to who he was.’
Hugo, originally from South Africa, joined Manx Telecom in January 2022, bringing more than 20 years’ experience in the telecommunications sector.
He had previously held senior leadership roles with Telkom, including Chief Technology and Systems Officer for Openserve and Managing Executive for Mobile Networks in Telkom’s consumer division.
He graduated with a Master’s Degree in Electrical and Electronic Engineering from the University of Johannesburg and was recognised for his expertise in both technical and customer-focused aspects of telecoms operations.
Upon moving to the Isle of Man, Hugo and his family quickly became part of the local community, despite his often-cited bemusement with the island’s weather.
Manx Telecom extended its deepest sympathies to Hugo’s family - his wife Eunice and children Michael, Abé, and Liam - and encouraged anyone wishing to share a message or tribute to visit his remembrance page at https://hugovanzyl.muchloved.com.
The company concluded: ‘Rest in peace, Hugo. You will be deeply missed, but your impact will be remembered by all who knew you.’