There will be a mass ride-out over one lap of the Mountain Course on Sunday morning organised by Manx Grand Prix Supporters' Club.
The MGP Centenary Spectators’ Lap is open to all motorcycle owners
It will be speed-controlled, setting off from pit lane at 10am under the instruction of clerk of the course, Gary Thompson, shortly after a one-minute ‘Sound of Thunder’ that promises to be a spectacular moment for spectators and participants alike.
Riders wishing to take part in the MGP Centenary Spectators Lap are asked to assemble in the Grandstand pit lane from 9am.