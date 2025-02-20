Readers of the Manx Independent will need to wait a little longer for this week’s edition, as circumstances beyond our control prevented the newspapers from reaching the island overnight.
The latest edition, which was due to be in shops today (Thursday), will now be available from Friday instead should the sailings go ahead overnight.
The delay was caused by an issue during the delivery process, meaning the papers were unable to make it onto the scheduled boat to the Isle of Man. However, they are now on their way and will be stocked in outlets across the island as soon as possible.
We appreciate the patience and understanding of our readers and look forward to bringing you all the latest news, features, and sports coverage in Friday’s edition.