The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has adjusted its Friday schedule, resulting in the cancellation of two sailings.
The Manxman’s 8am departure to Heysham tomorrow has been delayed until 1pm and will now head to Liverpool instead.
The ferry operator say the change is due to the forecast adverse weather.
Passengers are now asked to check-in no later than 12.15pm.
Both the 1.45pm return sailing from the Lancashire port and the 7.15pm sailing to Heysham have been cancelled.
A number of Manxman sailings remain at risk of disruption or cancellation between today (Thursday) and Sunday.
While this morning’s Douglas to Heysham sailing departed as planned, and the return crossing this afternoon is expected to go ahead, tonight’s crossing and its overnight return remain in doubt.
A decision on these sailings will be made by the Master at 5.15pm today.
Further disruption looks set to arrive on Sunday, as the 8am Douglas to Heysham sailing and its 1.45pm return are both at risk of cancellation.
Sunday evening’s crossing could also be axed, which was due to depart the island at 7.30pm, and its overnight return is also at risk.
A final call on them will be made before 5.30pm on Sunday.
These warnings also reminded passengers that they can amend their bookings free of charge through their online account, or alternatively you can contact their reservations team on 01624 661 661 or 08722 992 992.