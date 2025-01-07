The Manx Lottery Trust has awarded a grant of £2,500 to Willaston School to support the development of an adventure trail play and exercise area on the primary school’s field.
This grant will significantly contribute to the Parents and Teachers Association (PTA) ongoing efforts to enhance the health and wellbeing of the children in the Willaston community.
The PTA, with the backing of head of school Beth Lace, has been actively raising funds for this project and has already collected £4,000 through various school events.
A spokesperson for the Trust said: ‘The new adventure trail will provide a valuable resource for physical activity, promote self-regulation for children with additional needs, and offer a fun and engaging environment for all students.’
Ms Lace added: ‘We are incredibly grateful to Manx Lottery Trust for this generous grant.
‘The adventure trail will be a wonderful addition to our school, supporting not only physical fitness but also the emotional and social development of our students.
‘It’s exciting to see our fundraising efforts come to fruition and to provide our children with an area that caters to their diverse needs.’
Chairman of Manx Lottery Trust Stephen Turner commented: ‘We are delighted to support Willaston School with this grant.
‘The adventure trail play equipment will greatly benefit the children by encouraging active play and providing a space for self-regulation.
‘It’s wonderful to see the community come together to support such a meaningful project, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the students.’
The Trust’s Smaller Grants Programme is available for grants of between £300 and £2,500. It is designed to fund projects that address the issues, needs and aspirations of island communities and people.