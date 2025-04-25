A teenager has been put on probation for two years for three offences.
Kyle James Reeder admitted common assault, destroying property, and possessing drugs.
He was acquitted of a fourth charge, of burglary, after a trial.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that 18-year-old Reeder was at his home address, at Peveril Road in Willaston, on November 13.
He was said to have been drinking and was described as loud and disruptive.
This resulted in him being involved in a row with his mother.
Outside the house, Reeder picked up a scooter and hit it against the living room window.
He then threw a rock through the kitchen window, causing it to smash.
When he was arrested Reeder said: ‘The window that I put in, it’s my f*****g window.’
He was also found in possession of 2.7 grams of cannabis.
On November 16, Reeder was residing at Cronk Sollysh Secure Unit when he was involved in a row with another resident.
Reeder punched the other male in the side of the head.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that the offences were now five months ago and that there had been no further incidents since.
Mr Glover said that this was a positive step for his client and that a probation report said that he had been going through a highly unstable period at the time of the commission of the offences.
The advocate said that Reeder had resided at the probation accommodation Tromode House, but was now back at his mother’s home, having rebuilt bridges with her.
Mr Glover went on to say that his client would benefit from support from probation, and that Reeder had in many ways been ‘scared straight’, after spending some days at the prison.
Defence costs of £1,412 relating to the trial were awarded.