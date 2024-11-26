‘Space to Thrive’ is the theme for Manx Lottery Trust’s 2024 Thematic Funding scheme and applications are now open.
The trustees of Manx Lottery Trust are inviting applications from island charities, not-for-profits, and community organisations managing new or existing projects aimed at supporting communities to thrive.
This year’s thematic funding will focus on projects that bring people together, improve key community spaces and help individuals reach their potential by providing early-stage support.
The Trust says projects should meet three key aims: creating accessible and welcoming spaces for people to meet; encouraging active community involvement to make a difference in areas important to them; and adopting a preventative approach to improve health and wellbeing within the community.
Applicants are also encouraged to consider their environmental impact when designing their projects, prioritising sustainability, and using environmentally friendly materials wherever possible.
Funding could cover, but is not limited to:
- Community hub renovation
- Solar panel installation
- Inclusive activities and mentorship for young people
- Insulation and energy efficiency for community buildings
- Mental health and wellbeing initiatives
- Community spaces for social engagement
Stephen Turner, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, commented: ‘The “Space to Thrive” theme reflects our commitment to helping communities create spaces where people feel connected, supported, and empowered.
‘This funding offers groups the chance to make transformative improvements, whether by revitalising community spaces or fostering inclusive activities that make a real difference.
‘Our revised maximum figure means we can support more projects, allowing us to reach a wider network of organisations dedicated to enhancing the wellbeing of our communities.
‘We invite organisations to bring forward their best ideas and think creatively about how they can work together for a stronger, more resilient Isle of Man.’
To be considered for a Thematic Funding Award, applications must be submitted by Friday, February 28.
Grants between £2,501 and £25,000, will be available for projects that run over 12 months.
More information on criteria and the application process can be found on the Manx Lottery Trust website at: www.mlt.org.im