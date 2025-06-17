Manx Mencap is set to enhance its adult activities programme, thanks to a grant of £31,180 from Manx Lottery Trust.
This funding will allow the charity to continue offering a range of essential activities designed to improve the health, wellbeing and social inclusion of adults with learning disabilities in the island.
The grant will support various initiatives, including weekly activity sessions, arts and crafts sessions, monthly movie nights, coffee mornings with therapy dogs, theatre and circus visits, and adventure trips.
These activities provide vital opportunities for social interaction, skill development and community engagement, often serving as the only source of activity and companionship outside the home for many individuals in the learning disability community.
Frances Tinkler, adult activities coordinator at Manx Mencap, said:’We are incredibly grateful to Manx Lottery Trust for its generous support.
‘We support approximately 100 adults with learning disabilities in the island, and this funding will have a significant impact on their lives.
‘It will ensure that we can continue providing a safe and supportive space where our members can socialise, explore new experiences, and break down barriers.
‘These activities are crucial in helping them build confidence, improve physical health, and create lasting friendships.’
Sarah Kelly, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, added: ‘It's great to be able to support Manx Mencap in their work to enrich the lives of adults with learning disabilities.
‘The programme they run provides vital opportunities for socialisation, personal growth, and health improvement, and we're happy to contribute to its continued success.’
The Manx Lottery Trust’s community awards programme provides funding to projects that have a positive and lasting impact on local communities.
The programme is open to applications from charities, schools, and community groups aiming to improve the quality of life and create opportunities for those in need.