Manx National Heritage has received a grant of £8,000 from Manx Lottery Trust to support the acquisition of a rare and historically significant 18th century oil painting, helping to preserve and share an extraordinary chapter of Manx history.
The artwork, by renowned artist Arthur William Devis, depicts a young Paul Crebbin at the beginning of his career with the Royal Marines around 1780.
At only 17 years old, Crebbin's story is one of determination and service, with his experiences during the Napoleonic Wars documented in his own letter, making this painting, combined with his personal writings, truly unique.
The Royal Marines Museum has described the piece as ‘extremely rare’, and the addition of Crebbin’s own words makes it an exceptional acquisition.
The painting is intended to be displayed in the Mann at War gallery at the Manx Museum, which is regularly visited by school groups and international visitors.
The gallery houses one of the most significant collections of military artefacts in the British Isles, including uniforms from Trafalgar and Waterloo.
Matthew Richardson from Manx National Heritage said: ‘Thanks to the generous support of Manx Lottery Trust, we’re now able to bring this remarkable painting home to the island.
‘It not only captures a key figure at the start of his journey, but also connects us directly with the past through his own words. This is a powerful and inspiring addition to the national collection.’
The grant was awarded through Manx Lottery Trust’s Dormant Assets Programme, which distributes funds from dormant bank and building society accounts to support initiatives that benefit the island’s community, heritage and environment.
Sarah Kelly, chairman of Manx Lottery Trust, said: ‘Supporting the preservation of our island’s rich and unique history is at the heart of what we do.
‘We’re proud to help bring this rare and meaningful piece into public care, where it can educate and inspire people about the lives and stories that have shaped and been shaped by the island.’