Supporting local produce and encouraging diners to try Manx ingredients is at the heart of the Manx Menu campaign, which sees restaurants across the island create special dishes using locally sourced food during the quieter winter months.
One venue embracing the initiative is Frank Matcham’s in Douglas, which opened in 2023 and has quickly established itself as a popular destination for both socialising and dining.
Part of the renowned Jaks Group of restaurants, the venue stands out with its distinctive style and unique interior, paying homage to Frank Matcham, the celebrated architect behind the iconic Gaiety Theatre.
As a participant in the Manx Menu, Frank Matcham’s showcased its culinary strength with two standout dishes built around local ingredients.
The first focuses on a true Manx delicacy - pan-fried Manx queenies with king prawns and pancetta, served with gem leaves, fresh apple salad and a beurre blanc sauce.
The second dish is slow-roasted pork belly served with carrot and cardamom purée and balsamic and Fynodree gin-glazed carrots.
Head chef Declan Brady is the creative force behind the dishes and said sourcing local produce is central to the kitchen’s approach.
‘We use Ellan Vannin for seafood. It's obviously AJ Butchers for the Manx pork. Little bits and pieces come from Robinson's. All the parsley from Robinson's, the butter supplied by Robinson's, and the cream is all Isle of Man Creameries because there's so much great produce out there.’
Steve Pickett is chief executive of the Jaks Group.
He said the Manx Menu campaign has grown in popularity over recent years and plays an important role for the hospitality sector during the quieter months.
‘The Manx Menu, I think, for a couple of years now has been building up a nice bit of momentum. Certainly in hospitality those quieter winter months are difficult to get through for everybody, including us.
‘You still have to get through that November period and then January, February and March when it's often raining and the days are short.
‘For us, it’s about supporting the whole hospitality industry and if we all get behind it then hopefully it generates extra footfall during those quieter months.’
Mr Pickett said taking part in the campaign is less about winning and more about supporting local restaurants and the wider Manx economy.
‘Winning is nice and it’s great to get recognition, but the main thing is just being part of the Manx Menu.
‘We’re all invested in the Manx economy. The more we source locally, the more local businesses can survive, employ more people and hopefully build a range of products around reliable customers like us.’
Frank Matcham’s is known for its smooth, efficient service, delivering flavour-packed dishes at impressive speed.
Their pork belly is slow-roasted for three hours, yet once service begins it can be at your table in just nine minutes.
Open seven days a week, the restaurant is currently operating winter hours, with summer hours launching soon.
Their Manx Menu dishes are available until the end of March.
Mr Pickett said: ‘I think it’s important that we keep it that way. People can come in and always look forward to trying something new.’