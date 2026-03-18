Tonight (Thursday)

- Music is the Answer, Monthly Quiz night at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 8:15pm

Tomorrow (Friday)

- That Kelly Bird at Sam Webbs, Douglas, from 9pm

- Trevor Nelson from 9pm at The British, Douglas

- Jamie Blackburn at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 9:15pm

- Just Blame Pete at Jaks, Douglas, from 10:00pm

- Eoin O Maol Mhuaidh at Frank Matchams, Douglas, from 9:30pm

- Trevor John Shimmin at Lookys Bar, Palace Casino, Douglas, from 9:30pm

- Skint Fridays at Bench, Douglas, from 9pm

- Karaoke with Reece at the Nags Head, Douglas

Saturday

- Chesters Trivia from 7pm at The Rosemount, Douglas

- That Kelly Bird at Lookys Bar, Palace Casino, Douglas, from 9:30pm

- Harry Styles album release party at Mad Jacks, Douglas, from 8:00pm

- Sounds for Sands at The Rovers Return, Douglas, from 7:00pm

- Loft 47 at The British, Douglas, from 9pm

- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 9:15pm

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown

- Awesome Party Band at Jaks, Douglas, from 10:00pm

- Eoin O Maol Mhuaidh at The Front Porch, Douglas, from 9:00pm

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Queens, Douglas, from 7:30pm

- Brooks Williams and Aaron Catlow at The Institute in Laxey from 7:30pm

- Pitch Perfect Karaoke at Bench, Douglas, from 10:00pm

Sunday

- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at The Rosemount, Douglas, from 6:30 - 9:30pm

- The Songs of Wicked at Mad Jacks, Douglas, from 1:00pm

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3:15pm

- Big Wheels Blues Band at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 7:45pm

- Dave Holland Piano Sessions at Frank Matchams, Douglas, from 7:00pm

Tuesday

- That Kelly Bird at O’Donnells, Douglas, from 9:30pm

Have you got a gig, show or an event you’d like to promote in the gig guide? Email details to [email protected]