Tonight (Thursday)
Tomorrow (Friday)
- That Kelly Bird at Sam Webbs, Douglas, from 9pm
- Trevor Nelson from 9pm at The British, Douglas
- Jamie Blackburn at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 9:15pm
- Eoin O Maol Mhuaidh at Frank Matchams, Douglas, from 9:30pm
- Trevor John Shimmin at Lookys Bar, Palace Casino, Douglas, from 9:30pm
- Skint Fridays at Bench, Douglas, from 9pm
- Karaoke with Reece at the Nags Head, Douglas
Saturday
- Chesters Trivia from 7pm at The Rosemount, Douglas
- That Kelly Bird at Lookys Bar, Palace Casino, Douglas, from 9:30pm
- Harry Styles album release party at Mad Jacks, Douglas, from 8:00pm
- Sounds for Sands at The Rovers Return, Douglas, from 7:00pm
- Loft 47 at The British, Douglas, from 9pm
- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 9:15pm
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks, Douglas, from 10:00pm
- Eoin O Maol Mhuaidh at The Front Porch, Douglas, from 9:00pm
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Queens, Douglas, from 7:30pm
- Brooks Williams and Aaron Catlow at The Institute in Laxey from 7:30pm
- Pitch Perfect Karaoke at Bench, Douglas, from 10:00pm
Sunday
- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at The Rosemount, Douglas, from 6:30 - 9:30pm
- The Songs of Wicked at Mad Jacks, Douglas, from 1:00pm
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3:15pm
- Big Wheels Blues Band at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 7:45pm
- Dave Holland Piano Sessions at Frank Matchams, Douglas, from 7:00pm
Tuesday
- That Kelly Bird at O’Donnells, Douglas, from 9:30pm
Have you got a gig, show or an event you’d like to promote in the gig guide? Email details to [email protected]