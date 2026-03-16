The Platform Theatre School will bring a fresh and ambitious take on the acclaimed musical ‘Hadestown Teen’ this weekend, presenting a bold all-women production at the Studio Theatre, Ballakermeen.
Performances will take place on March 21 and 22 and promise a striking interpretation of the modern musical originally created by Anaïs Mitchell.
The youth production will feature a full live band and an all-female cast, offering audiences a powerful new perspective on the show’s mythological storytelling.
‘Hadestown Teen’ re-imagines the ancient Greek myths of Orpheus and Eurydice alongside the dramatic relationship between Hades and Persephone.
Set within a world of industrial grit and haunting beauty, the musical blends folk, jazz and blues influences to create a distinctive theatrical experience that has captivated audiences worldwide.
This latest production from the Platform Theatre School embraces an imaginative creative approach by casting the entire show with female performers.
The decision aims to highlight the strength, versatility and depth of talent among the school’s young performers while offering a fresh lens through which to explore the show’s themes of resilience, hope and love in the face of adversity.
Music will be central to the performance, with a live band accompanying the cast throughout. The score’s rich blend of musical styles is expected to add energy and atmosphere, enhancing the emotional storytelling and giving audiences an immersive theatre experience.
The production is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals, which licenses the youth edition of the musical.
The Platform Theatre School continues to champion youth theatre across the island, providing young performers with opportunities to develop skills in acting, singing and stagecraft through ambitious productions.
Their upcoming run of Hadestown Teen reflects the organisation’s commitment to high-quality performance and creative storytelling led by the island’s next generation of theatre talent.